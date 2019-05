Three young Jewish leaders will speak about Israel at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center on Sunday, May 19, at 10:30 am. The conversation is free and open to the public. The speakers will be Eva Ackerman, national organizer of Open Hillel, Giulia Fleishman, a Hebrew College rabbinical student and graduate of the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center’s Hebrew School, and Sarah Rose O’Conner, leader of If Not Now.