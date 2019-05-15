Annual M.V. Community Seed Library seedling swap

On Saturday, June 1, from 11 am to 1 pm, the MV Community Seed Library’s annual seedling swap will be held at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, you should bring heirloom vegetable, flower, and fruit seedlings or cuttings to swap and share. The seed library collection will be available to check seeds out for the season. Help the seed library grow and develop locally adapted varieties for its seed cabinet, and share in the joy of producing locally grown food. All are welcome. Free and open to the public.

This event will be held on the West Tisbury library porch. If it rains, the event will be moved to the Far Barn at Polly Hill Arboretum. Please check the library Facebook page or website for location information in case of inclement weather.