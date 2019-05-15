Promoting consent and care: A talk with Merissa Gerson

On Tuesday, May 28, at 4:30 pm at the West Tisbury library, Merissa Gerson will give a talk about promoting consent. According to a press release, Gerson will discuss the history of her work as a rape prevention advocate and consent educator, both at the university level and in religious settings. This talk will outline ways in which any community can promote a culture of consent and care, and work to dismantle rape culture. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Merissa Gerson is a freelance writer and public speaker featured in the New York Times, Playboy magazine, the Atlantic, elle.com, Tablet magazine, Lilith magazine, and beyond. She teaches about sex and religion and the inheritance of trauma and memory nationwide.

From 2001 to 2004 she ran the Committee Organized for Rape Education at Washington University in St. Louis. Last year she revisited this work when she founded KenMeansYes.org to address the need for consent education in Jewish spaces. She also released an Eli Talk on consent advocacy last August, and appeared on the TV show “The Doctors” in September, advocating for survivors of sexual assault.