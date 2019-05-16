State to hold controlled burns in State Forest

The Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Fire Control will hold training burns Saturday afternoon and, possibly sometime Sunday as well, in the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest, according to West Tisbury Fire Chief Manuel Estrella III. District One Forest Fire Warden Joshua Negro will oversee the burns, Chief Estrella said. West Tisbury firefighters will spend Saturday morning taking forest firefighting classes in Fire Station Two before participating in the training burns. Where in the forest the burns will be isn’t finalized yet, the chief noted. The Dukes County Communications Center will be notified of the burns, he said.