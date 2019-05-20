Marilyn Theresa Maciel

Marilyn Theresa (Bracy) Maciel died at home in Tisbury, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after almost six years of fighting lung cancer.

Marilyn was born and raised in the Brewer/Bangor, Maine, area. After the death of her mother, Marilyn moved to Martha’s Vineyard to work with her cousins, Ron and Peg Jackson, at the Ocean View Restaurant. Marilyn met her husband Neal, and they were married in 1989.

Over the years she worked several jobs, including Lift van driver, tour manager for Island Transport, and substitute teaching at the Tisbury and West Tisbury schools. Marilyn was always doing something with crafts or gardening. She loved working with friends, showing them how to knit or crochet.

Marilyn loved to go camping. During the last two summers she camped in several state parks in Maine. Her favorite was Lily Bay State Park on Moosehead Lake, where she acted as a host.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Neal, son Curtis, her beloved Maltese Sadie, her sister Cathy Bishop, and her husband Lester, niece Leslie Bishop Fennell, nephews Bryan Bishop and Daniel McGlew Jr., and her brother-in-law Corly Maciel. Marilyn was predeceased by a son, Michael James Maciel.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 8, at 1:30 pm at the Oak Grove Cemetery (State Road entrance) in Vineyard Haven, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Marilyn to the Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Oncology Unit, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557; or to the charity of your choice.