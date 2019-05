A memorial service for Peter Simon will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, from 1:30 to 3 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. For those off-Island who may not be able to attend, please send your thoughts or prayers to share to rssimon@vineyard.net.

If you wish to make a donation in Peter’s name, please give to the Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, M.V. Community Services, or Vineyard House.