‘Trees of West Tisbury’ by Kanta Lipsky

On Saturday, June 1, from 3:30 to 5 pm, there will be an art reception at the West Tisbury library to honor the work of local artist Kanta Lipsky. According to a press release, this exhibit includes oil paintings featuring the trees of West Tisbury. Lipsky’s paintings will be displayed in the library’s community room throughout the month of June. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

There is a Chinese proverb that says, “One generation plants the trees, and another gets the shade.” The trees that are represented in these paintings were planted many generations ago. Some, like the historic live oak from North Tisbury, are the oldest forms of life on the Vineyard. Lipsky has always found herself attracted to these beautiful trees, and year after year painted them through the seasons. Like old friends, we watch as they change with the years, roots deepening, crown expanding, as they hold steady through tumultuous times. These paintings can remind us of our own connection to the earth, and the power that results when we welcome that.

Kanta Lipsky has painted en plein air on Martha’s Vineyard for 10 years. During this time she has organized and displayed her work in many plein air art shows. She holds a master’s degree in expressive therapy and holistic studies from Lesley University, and loves encouraging art in all forms and supporting art and artists. For her, art is an extension of her spirituality, love for nature, and enjoyment of people. This summer, Lipsky will be showing with the group Air MV at the Old Sculpin Gallery in Edgartown from August 31 to Sept. 6.