VCS announces winners in annual High School Art Competition

Celebrating its sixth year, the Vineyard Conservation Society announced the winners of its annual high school art competition, “The Art of Conservation.” This year’s submissions will hang in the Feldman Family Artspace at the M.V. Film Center from May 24 to June 24. An opening reception and award ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 3:30 pm to honor the students. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

“The Art of Conservation” welcomes entries in all types of media, states a press release from the VCS. Each year VCS asks high school art students to respond to a unique theme. This year’s theme was “Connect” — exploring the human connection to nature.

Entries were judged by Monina von Opel, curator of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital art collection; Cindy Kane, celebrated local artist; and Phil Wallis, director of the M.V. Museum. First prizes were won by Jenaleigh Griffin, Julianne Joseph, and Kyle Peters for their photographs, and Indigo Giambattista and Anabelle Cutrer for their paintings. Special Distinctions were awarded to Rhanna De Oliveira, Kaleb Hatt, Anna Graham, Emma Van Lohuizen, Thea Keene, Kenny Cook, and Skyla Harthcock. After the judging, the staff at VCS also selected an additional favorite, a photograph by Emily De Souza.

Teachers from across the MVRHS art department provided support for the competition. As part of the contest, VCS links art classes with local artists to share the experience as they work together to explore the conservation theme. According to the press release, this year photography and painting students worked with artists Melissa Knowles and Susie White, respectively.

Immediately following the awards presentation, the Film Center will screen “Artifishal” as part of the Environmental Film Festival, which runs throughout Memorial Day weekend.