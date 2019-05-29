Community meeting at Vineyard Haven library

Vineyard Haven Public Library building committee and board of trustees will host a community meeting Monday, June 3, at 6 pm. The committee will share initial site plans for a proposed multipurpose meeting room at the library, and provide a progress report on the project. All are welcome, and refreshments will be served.

According to a press release, the library has chosen Maryann Thompson, Architects, to design an addition to the library building at 200 Main St., providing space for the proposed multipurpose meeting room. The library building design and construction committee is in the initial stages of the process to create the addition.

Following the meeting Monday, Maryann Thompson will be creating a schematic design for the new space, as well as exploring other potential building improvements. Prior to construction, the library will be undertaking a capital campaign to raise funds for the proposed addition.

More information about the proposed addition is available on the library website at vhlibrary.org/Building.shtml.