Tennis courts can be in session

In a letter to The Times this week by Jack Street, a resident of Vineyard Haven, he wrote that the town’s policy regarding the town tennis courts on Church Street is unclear. According to Street, and verified by The Times, a sign posted on the fence of the court instructs those interested in playing tennis to purchase a key at the Department of Public Works (DPW) office at 115 Highpoint Lane, a five-minute drive up the road, to gain access.

The courts are supposed to be open from 8 am to 8 pm, seven days a week, which would allow for early morning and late evening, as well as weekend, access. However, Street brought up that the DPW office is only open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 4 pm, raising the question of what a person is to do if they want to play tennis but cannot purchase a key at that time.

Kirk Metell, who is in charge of facilities in Tisbury, said that beginning July 1, 2019, those interested in using the courts can purchase a key for $50 at the facilities department, located at 325 West Spring St., rather than the DPW. Metell verified that the facilities department is open 7 days a week, although still quite a hike from the courts.

According to Metell, the system of purchasing a key for access has been in place for a few years now, allowing for the upkeep of the courts. The key is good year-round once purchased.