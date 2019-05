William J. Dias Jr. (“Billy”), 77, of Vineyard Haven, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 11 am at St. Augustine’s in Vineyard Haven. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

A full obituary will be updated in a future edition of this paper.

For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.