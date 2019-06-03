Edgartown promotes Michael Snowden to sergeant

With family, friends, and fellow police officers crammed into the Town Hall meeting room, Edgartown selectmen accepted the recommendation of Police Chief Bruce McNamee and voted unanimously to promote Detective Michael Snowden to sergeant Monday afternoon.

After shaking the chief’s hand, Snowden was sworn in by town clerk Karen Medeiros. Snowden’s wife, Allison Fisher, then pinned his new lapel insignia to his collar and the room erupted with applause. Snowden didn’t speak, but shook the hand of the selectmen before departing.

In other business, the board heard from town administrator James Hagerty that Chappaquiddick residents have complained of unauthorized helicopter activity on the Island. Hagerty said the situation appears to be connected to a 2009 cease and desist order issued at Dukes County Superior Court for similar activity. Hagerty said he is investigating the matter. Hagerty did not say who he believed owned or operated the helicopter.