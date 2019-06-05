Academic honors

Army Airborne graduation

1st Lt. Alicia Oliveira of Oak Bluffs recently graduated from the U.S. Army Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga. The course started off with 501 soldiers; 381 graduated, including 12 women.

At the graduation ceremony, Alicia’s father, David Oliveira, proudly pinned her wings onto her uniform.

College graduations

Emily Levett of Vineyard Haven, a graduate degree in early childhood education, from American International College.

Yannick Gonsalves of Oak Bluffs, from Colby-Sawyer College.

Elie Jordi of West Tisbury, from the University of Vermont.