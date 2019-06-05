West Tisbury library celebrates the late poet Judith Neeld

On Tuesday, June 11, at 4:30 pm, join the West Tisbury library in paying tribute to the late Judith Neeld, an Island treasure and the Poetry Society of America’s Emily Dickinson awardwinner. Neeld’s poetry will be read by Rose Styron, Fan Ogilvie, Donald Nitchie, Arnie Reisman, Holly Bergon, Ellie Bates, Susan Puciul, Christopher Legge, Valerie Sonnenthal, Annette Sandrock, Brooks Robards, Maureen Hall, and the newest Martha’s Vineyard poet laureate, Jill Jupen. Refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this event, or to schedule an interview, please call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.