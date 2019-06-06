Interns have arrived

We wanted to introduce you to our interns. They’ll be out in the community — and already have been — writing and shooting photographs helping us to capture this Martha’s Vineyard summer.

Josephine “JoJo” Brennan is an editorial intern this summer with the MV Times. A native of Cape Cod, she was truly introduced to the Island when her dad got a job at The Times in 2017 — yes, editor George Brennan is her father. She is an avid musician, United Nations enthusiast, and die-hard Taylor Swift fan, and will be a “middler” (third year) at Northeastern University in the fall.

Her perfect Vineyard day: I would make my way to the Woods Hole terminal to board the 8:15 am Island Home run to Vineyard Haven by way of Nobska Light, getting in my first glimpse of the Island for the day, and soaking in the ocean views. On the boat, I would sit in my favorite spot — the second booth on the starboard side, where I sit with my dad for every commute.

I would play tour guide, having friends tag along from Boston who haven’t been to the Island before. It’s fun to show off my Island knowledge, which I am proud to say, has grown quite a bit this past year. Breakfast would be at Art Cliff Diner, where I would indulge in their potato pancakes, unusual choice, I know, but my favorite nonetheless.

It’s crazy to say, but I love driving on this Island. On this perfect day, it would be early summer, mid 70’s and sunny, and there would be no traffic (I know – this has to be a dream). I would drive down Edgartown/Oak Bluffs road, windows down and music (yes, probably Taylor Swift) blasting.

After a walk through downtown Edgartown, and a stop by Rosewater for a snack, I would head up Island toward Aquinnah, for cliff views, and a picnic on Moshup Beach, with food picked up on the way from Morning Glory.

To end the day, I would bring everyone to downtown Oak Bluffs, to take in the hustle and bustle, again, I know, a crazy premise to any local. To clarify, one of my favorite pastimes with my family is people watching, so we would sit down by Circuit Ave, to watch the world go by, with a fresh Back Door Donuts doughnut (or two) in hand — oh, and probably some Mad Martha’s too, for the full Oak Bluffs tourist experience, that deep down, we all know we love.

Amanda Cronin is an Editorial Intern this summer with The MV Times. Hailing from Chappaqua, NY, she is an environmental enthusiast, foodie, and calls the Vineyard her second home and happy place. She will be a junior at Cornell University in the fall.

Her perfect Vineyard day: A perfect Vineyard day would begin before daybreak. A breathtaking sunrise view while drinking a Mr. Pugg’s smoothie in Oak Bluffs’ Ocean Park. Then I would run or bike along the water from there to South Beach and spend a few hours soaking up the sun and eating a picnic breakfast with goodies from Scottish Bakehouse. On my way back up-Island, I would make sure to stop by Morning Glory Farm, Mermaid Farm’s roadside stand, and the West Tisbury Farmers Market (or alternatively, the Artisans Fair) to shop around for dinner ingredients. This perfect day requires a big appetite (and a disregard for geographical time constraints): I would then sit down for lunch at the best diner in the world: Art Cliff, and be sure to order a scone along with my meal. After that, it’s kayaking and clamming in Tashmoo, where we would hopefully find a cache of quahogs. In late afternoon, I would wind down with a yoga class at the idyllic Yoga Barn, before cooking dinner at home and then bringing it to Menemsha Beach to watch the sunset. Evening plans would include virgin Dirty Bananas at Nancy’s, a concert at The Tabernacle and sharing fresh Back Door Donuts with friends and family.

Lexi Pline is a photo intern with The MV Times this summer. Originally from Annapolis, Maryland, she graduated from Boston University this spring and considers Boston home. She is a life-long dinghy sailor, and at BU, she was a member of the sailing team where she was named an All American crew. She also loves reading, weightlifting, aerial dance, and good coffee.

Her perfect Vineyard day: My perfect Vineyard day would begin with a strong cup of coffee and delicious breakfast sandwich enjoyed on a porch overlooking the ocean. I love to start my day outside, communing with nature. Then, I would hit the local YMCA for quick workout in their weight room. After that, I would get ready to spend my day sailing out on Nantucket Sound, preferably in a smaller, two-person boat, but honestly, I’ll take whatever ride is available, as long as I can get in a day on the water. Ideally, there would be a beautiful, 10-15 knot sea breeze, making for a wonderful day of high-performance training. After a rousing day on the water, I would spend the rest of the evening reading my favorite book by the beach.