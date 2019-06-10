Your chance to serve

The Town of Tisbury is looking for volunteers for the following committees: The beautification committee, community preservation committee, conservation commission, council on aging, Dukes County Healthcare Access Oversight Board, embarkation committee, energy committee, MV Shellfish Group, Land Bank advisory board, Martha’s Vineyard cultural council, new Tisbury housing committee, picnic committee, short-term rental task force, Tisbury Municipal Housing Trust, William Street Historic District.

Submit a letter of interest to the Board of Selectmen, PO Box 1239, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or email to pbennett@tisburyma.gov.