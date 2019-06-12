‘Shamanism: The Wisdom Teachings and Healing Techniques of the Laika’

On Wednesday, June 19, at 4:30 pm, Martha Abbot will give a presentation about shamanism at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, Abbot’s talk will introduce you to a lineage of healers who go back to the beginning of time. The Laika are the medicine men and women of Peru who fled to the High Andes upon the arrival and imminent persecution from the conquistadors of Spain, thus preserving themselves, their traditions, and their profoundly effective healing techniques. Martha will also discuss her work with the Four Winds, which has been touted as “the Harvard of Energy Medicine Schools.” She will discuss various healing techniques she uses in her work to help clients release ineffective and destructive patterns of behavior and move on to lead lives of fulfillment and purpose. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

Martha Abbot has been studying shamanism with the Four Winds since 2007, and joined their teaching staff in 2017. She is a professional-level yoga teacher, and taught Kripalu’s 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training at the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health from 1998 to 2007. She is also a certified movement therapist. Martha lives on the Vineyard, where she has an energy medicine practice at Spirit Moves You in Oak Bluffs, and teaches yoga at many locations on the Island. She leads retreats and workshops throughout the U.S. and abroad. The wisdom teachings of yoga, Buddhism, the Laika lineage, and the ever-evolving research and teachings of the Four Winds inspire her lifelong commitment to a spiritual path.