SSA board takes on Woods Hole design again

After months of controversy and public pushback, particularly from residents of Woods Hole, the Steamship Authority board is ready to provide some guidance to its architects on a new Woods Hole terminal design, according to an SSA press release.

In March, the SSA unveiled three new designs and will use the feedback they generated as “a proposed framework for revised schematic design phase services” for the final terminal design, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm Tuesday at Falmouth High School.

Terminal design is the sole item on the agenda. Transportation is being provided to the high school for Islanders interested in attending. Vineyard residents taking the 3:45 p.m. boat from Oak Bluffs or the 4:05 p.m. freight boat from Vineyard Haven may board a specially designated SSA bus, which will transport them from the Woods Hole terminal to the high school. Buses will be available at the end of the night to transport Island residents to Woods Hole for the next available departure. (The SSA will also make arrangements for Nantucket residents who want to attend, though it’s unclear why they would since no ferry service is offered between Woods Hole and Nantucket.)

Tuesday’s special meeting will come after a busy day of meetings for the SSA. Both the Port Council and board will have meetings at 9:30 and 1:30 pm in Hyannis. Agendas for those meetings are available at https://www.steamshipauthority.com/about/meeting_notices.