Recipe for success

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce owes a debt of gratitude to the 24 chefs and restaurants, smart and savvy local bloggers, media partners including the Martha’s Vineyard Times and WMVY Radio and, especially, the diners who made Restaurant Week such a success!

We knew going in that re-imaging Restaurant Week would not be seamless, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work out the first-year-back kinks.

That being said, bravo to all the chefs who put together brilliant menus, to the servers, to the incredible coverage in the MV Times, for all the shout outs on WMVY Radio, the hundreds of social media shares and the wonderful local blogs including Point B Realty, Nobnocket Inn, MVY Living and This Week on MV for helping to get the word out. Thanks so much to Marnely and Angela at Shored Up Digital, for convincing me that our shared dream of a good old-fashioned Restaurant Week could be realized.

Most importantly, thank you to all the Islanders who ventured out and participated in Restaurant Week. I feel so fortunate to live in a place that offers an abundance of dining options, a love for fresh, locally sourced food, and profoundly talented chefs and restaurant staff that provide wonderful and memorable experiences. Cheers to a great summer filled with lots of great food!

Nancy Gardella

Executive Director

Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce