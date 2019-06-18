Aquinnah special town meeting fails to achieve quorum

Because a special town meeting in Aquinnah Monday night failed to reach a quorum, an article relating to the use of $229,730 in Excess and Deficiency funds for the high school was automatically passed.

The funds for the school will be used to cover anticipated deficits in heating oil, building maintenance, and transportation funding, though a similar article in Chilmark was rejected by voters.

There were two other articles on the warrant: one relating to the use of $8,989 to fund upgrades to the Dukes County Regional Emergency Communications Center radio system, and the other to expend $10,000 from the Waterways Improvement fund to build a shed for the shellfish constable at West Basin.

Those articles, according to selectman Juli Vanderhoop, will need to get taken care of in the future.

“We are going to need to build this shed, we have the money to build it,” Vanderhoop said.

For the Aquinnah residents that did show up, the fact that the meeting did not reach a quorum was disappointing.

“So because we didn’t have a quorum, that means we don’t get to vote on the money for the school,” resident Chip Vanderhoop said.

In other business, selectmen appointed Vanderhoop to the board of assessors Monday, filling the final vacant spot on the board during a meeting held just before town meeting was to be held.

The new board of assessors, Elaine Vanderhoop, Juli Vanderhoop, and Gary Haley, will convene in a special session at 3 pm on Tuesday.