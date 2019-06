West Tisbury will convene a special town meeting Tuesday night at 7 pm at the West Tisbury School. The two-article warrant consists of a request to use $229,730 of Excess and Deficiency funds to cover high school deficit items and $95,497 to lease a school bus. Chilmark voters delivered a rebuke to school administrators Monday night when they resoundingly voted down the same two spending requests. Aquinnah was to consider the requests Monday too but could not muster a quorum.