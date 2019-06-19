Animal Shelter garden party fundraiser

The 11th annual Garden Party to benefit the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, a no-kill shelter, will be held on Monday, June 24, 5:30 to 8 pm, at a historic Edgartown Harbor home. The Animal Shelter is a community-based, nonprofit organization, and this event provides its primary source of funds. The Animal Shelter not only serves the Island’s animals, but the Island community as well, and is an integral part of the fabric of life on Martha’s Vineyard.

A live and super silent auction will be held, with items such as an incredible Galapagos cruise for two, two-day special package to the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, an original “live” Meg Mercier painting, paintings by artists Eleanor Hubbard and Peggy Turner Zablotny, a weekend for two at the Charlotte Inn during Christmas in Edgartown, a private cruise on the Tigress American flag catboat, jewelry, and much more.

Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. For reservations and to learn more, visit animalshelterofmv.org, call the Animal Shelter at 508-627-8662, or email manager@animalshelterofmv.org.