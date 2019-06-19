On Monday, June 24, at 7 pm, the West Tisbury library will present “Follow the Journey of the North Atlantic Right Whales,” by documentary filmmakers Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth. According to a press release, you can learn about the documentary they are currently making, which follows these endangered whales from their calving grounds off Florida and Georgia to the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth are awardwinning documentary filmmakers and co-founders of Film Truth Productions. Their previous film, “Keepers of the Light,” premiered on PBS/WGBH in 2018. For more information, please visit film-truth.com.