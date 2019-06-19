Oak Bluffs Police get new station sign

An immaculate new sign for the Oak Bluffs Police Department was installed in front of the station Monday.

The new sign is the result of a generous donation to the department from seasonal town resident Charles Santoro.

“It’s my great pleasure to support the amazing men and women of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and all that they do for this community,” Santoro said.

The department enlisted local woodcarver and sign maker J.P. Uranker to design and create the sign. The granite posts were donated and installed by Gerret Conover and his company, Conover Restorations. Crossland Landscaping will landscape and put plants around the sign. Powers Electric will install lighting for the sign.

“The Oak Bluffs Police Department is extremely grateful to all who made this special project possible, as it is a beautiful addition to the front of our station,” Lt. Timothy Williamson wrote in an email.