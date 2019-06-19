Reel Picks

Annabelle Comes Home (R)

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren keep a possessed doll locked up in an artifacts room in their house. When the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes a night of terror for the couple’s young daughter and her friends. Starring Vera Farmiga, Mckenna Grace, and Patrick Wilson.

Booksmart (R)

On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, and Jessica Williams.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13)

The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-size monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. Starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Millie Bobby Brown.

Jaws (PG)

The classic Vineyard shark tale returns. Peter Benchley’s story, filmed on the Vineyard, directed by Steven Spielberg, and starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfuss, will once again have viewers thinking twice before they jump into the ocean.

Late Night (R)

A late-night talk-show host suspects that she may soon lose her long-running show. Starring Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, and John Lithgow.

Men in Black: International (PG-13)

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. Starring Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Rocketman (R)

A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. Starring Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Shaft (R)

John Shaft Jr., a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family’s help to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death.Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, and Avan Jogia.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG)

An animated film continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work and school each day. Starring the voices of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, and Harrison Ford.

Toy Story 4 (G)

When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Starring the voices of Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, and Tom Hanks.