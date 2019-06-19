Stop for bouncing balls

To the Editor:

Thanks and blessings to the person driving Sunday afternoon on the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road around Jernegan Avenue. They followed the old adage that a bouncing ball in the street is usually followed by a boy intent on getting the ball without regard to what might be already in the road. The boys were not supposed to be anywhere near the road. So even though school is out, there is some important learning going on with the guys. I have no adequate words to thank you for paying attention. Please accept my full-heart thanks!

Kathy Retmier, Malek Perry, Zack Perry

Edgartown