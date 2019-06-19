Tashmoo picked as Tisbury Police mascot

The students of Rita Jeffers’ kindergarten class at Tisbury School were treated to a surprise visit from the Tisbury Police Department’s new mascot after winning a schoolwide mascot-naming contest today. Each class at the elementary school submitted names, with the Tisbury Police Department choosing the final winner.

The class’ winning name? Tashmoo, after Lake Tashmoo in Tisbury. “We wanted to make the contest into a lesson about the area,” said Jeffers. As a prize, each student in Jeffers’ class received a gift card for a free round of mini golf with their families.

The excitement was a welcome change from the usual sadness that surrounds the last day of school. “The visit was a fun distraction,” said Jeffers. “The kids loved it.”