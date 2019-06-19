VTA fares to increase on July 1

It’s that time of year. The Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) advisory board voted to increase fare prices for the summer season.

Fares are now $2, per town as opposed to the $1.25 per-town rate. Increases go into effect July 1, and will continue until Sept. 29.

The VTA recommends purchasing a full-fare One Day Pass, which is the same price as a four-town pass.

Reduced fares will be set at $1 per town, and are available for seniors 65 and older, people with disabilities, and military veterans with proper ID. Children 6 years old and younger ride for free.