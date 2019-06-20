Three-car crash causes traffic congestion

A three-car crash in front of High Point Lane in Tisbury sent operators of two vehicles to the hospital Thursday.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:15 am, when the driver of one car, a Subaru Forester, was attempting to turn left onto High Point Lane. According to Tisbury police officer John Goeckel, a Toyota Tundra that was travelling behind the Subaru was forced to stop abruptly, and a Volvo s70 that was behind the Toyota hit the rear bumper, pushing the truck into the Subaru.The Toyota and Subaru were able to be driven off the road, but the Volvo was damaged so severely that it had to be removed by a tow truck.

Airbags were deployed in the Volvo, and the operators of both the Volvo and the Toyota were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after sustaining minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Tisbury Detective Max Sherman directed traffic while the vehicles were cleared from the road.