The Old Sculpin Gallery in Edgartown is kicking off summer with an artists reception on Sunday, June 23, from 5 to 7 pm.

Browse new works by featured artists Steve London, Valentine, Brian Kirkpatrick, and Marston Clough. The exhibition will be on display through Friday, June 28, and the gallery is open daily.

For more information on Old Sculpin Gallery and the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association, visit oldsculpingallery.org, or call 508-627-4881.