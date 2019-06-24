Fire destroys two boats in Lake Tashmoo

An early morning fire ravaged two fiberglass motor vessels at the Tashmoo Boatyard on Monday. The Lofty and The Schultz Sea burned to their waterlines, according to Tisbury Harbormaster John Crocker. Tisbury firefighters got the call at a little after 3 am, Crocker said. Crocker said he believes a neighbor called in an explosion.

Both vessels were tied to a pier at the Tashmoo Boatyard, Crocker said.

“There were two other vessels close by and they immediately cut them loose to keep them from the heat,” he said. One of the other boats suffered a melted plastic canopy.

The Tisbury fire boat wasn’t launched, Crocker said, because the fire was easily accessible from the pier.

Some of the pilings were charred but there were no fuel leaks and no injuries. Crocker described it as “the best possible outcome for a bad situation.”

The Schultz Sea was hauled part-way onto the shore on site, while Offshore Engineering brought the Lofty to the R.M. Packer marine terminal and brought it to land with a crane.