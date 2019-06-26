The Grape: Jamie McNeeley’s wine picks for early summer

1 of 4

Here are a few interesting and different wines for summer. They’re available at Our Market, on the harbor in Oak Bluffs.

2018 Summer in a Bottle Rosé, Wolffer Estate, Long Island, $25.99.

A shock to the system of a Provence purist. This pale, dry rosé from Long Island blew us away with its refreshing flavors and thirst-quenching finish. A chiller and a thriller!

2017 Paitin “Elisa” Arneis, Piedmont, Italy, $19.99.

Crisp, clean white that offers a refreshing, citrusy minerality that is perfect for shellfish on the half, lighter cheese, and a perfect Vineyard sunset.

2017 Domaine Marc Morey Rully, Côte-d’Or, Burgundy, $26.99.

This one racks up the style points for its breadth of flavor and length on the palate that suggests a white Burgundy three times the price. Grilled lobster, swordfish, or your favorite flavorful cheese will taste even better with this beauty.

2017 Kepos di Ampeleia, Tuscany, Italy, $25.99.

This Alacante Nero (Grenache) blend is a perfect complement to your favorite barbeque foods. Bright hints of cherry and strawberry with a nice touch of spice and a medium-body mouth feel just kills it. LFG!

Jamie McNeely is president and general manager of Our Market in Oak Bluffs, and of Vineyard Wine Shop, which is located at Our Market, and Your Market in Edgartown. Jamie is also is a serious wine connoisseur, and is responsible for some of the finest wine cellars on the Island.