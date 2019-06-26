Habitat Helpers with Polly Hill Arboretum and Elliott Bennett

On Friday, July 5, at 10:30 am, Polly Hill Arboretum’s youth educator, Elliott Bennett, will hold a class about the unique plants and animals of Martha’s Vineyard. According to a press release, you can join Bennett for games and activities, and discover how you can protect our Island and be stewards of habitats.

This is an all-ages program, and is free and open to the public.Children under 10 must be accompanied by a mature caregiver.

This program is part of “Science Is Everywhere,” a STEM-focused (science, technology, engineering, and math) event series at the West Tisbury library created for children, tweens, and teens. This series is made possible by a “Science Is Everywhere” LSTA grant (Library Services and Technology Act) administered by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. These funds enable the West Tisbury library to provide opportunities for kids and families to participate in enjoyable and engaging programs while creating positive experiences with topics in STEM.

For more information about this series, and a complete list of “Science Is Everywhere” programs, please contact young adult librarian Laura Hearn at the West Tisbury library.