Horseshoe crab crawl

Join the Trustees for a walk with the Vineyard’s most ancient and interesting resident — the horseshoe crab. Walk to the bay side of Norton’s Point Beach on Saturday, June 29, from 1 to 2 pm, where you will discover the otherworldly horseshoe crab in all its spiny glory. Meet at 11 Dike Rd. at the Wasque wildlife refuge, and be prepared for a light hike and some ankle-deep water. Pickup at Chappy Point can be arranged. Pricing is $5 for member families, $10 for nonmember families. Contact arizza@thetrustees.org for more information.