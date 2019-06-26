“Larry Rivers: ‘I Love You,’” art exhibit and reception by Elizabeth Langer

On Saturday, July 6, from 3:30 to 5 pm, all are invited to an art reception at the West Tisbury library to honor the work of artist Elizabeth Langer. According to a press release, this exhibit features collages, paintings, and prints, and will be displayed in the library’s community room throughout the month of July. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Elizabeth Langer is a painter, collage artist, and printmaker living and working in New York City and West Tisbury. She studied painting at the Corcoran College of Art in Washington, D.C., with William Christenberry, and at the Art Students League in New York with Mary Beth MacKenzie. Elizabeth studied printmaking with master printer Krishna Reddy at the Robert Blackburn Printmakers’ Workshop, with Elaine Breiger at the School of Visual Arts, and Vijay Kumar at Manhattan Graphics Center in New York. She also studied drawing at the New York Studio School with Graham Nickson.