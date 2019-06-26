Think before going to war

To the Editor:

While our leader keeps promising he does not want more wars in the Middle East or elsewhere, and wants to bring our soldiers back from far-away places, his satraps and friends keep stepping all over his head, pursuing long-failed policies of regime change, and again putting thousands of American lives and hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lives in foreign countries at risk, to say nothing of the pain of our surviving veterans!

But, as usual, the war drummers are not wasting a thought on what should be done next, when the country in question lies in ruins.

The housing and infrastructure can eventually be rebuilt, making millions of reconstruction dollars (paid by the U.S. taxpayer) for the well-connected industrialists who get the contracts from the government.

But the surviving population that is seeing the last little bit of prewar stability down the drain will not love the conqueror from the other side of the world, and will not be willing to accept a regime of that conqueror’s choosing. No one seems to have any idea of what may follow the mullah regime!

Or will we farm out the future of Iran, one of the oldest cultures in known history, to our beloved allies, the Wahhabi Saudis, with their beheadings and crucifixions, as we have already helped them to reduce Yemen to rubble?

Please everybody — think!

Brigette Lent

Randolph, Vt.

Lent recently moved from Edgartown to Vermont. –Ed.