Union Chapel opens its doors for the new summer season

A unique interdenominational church that provides the Island community with a range of preachers and spiritual leaders, Union Chapel will lead the summer off with Martha’s Vineyard’s own Rev. Cathlin Baker. As pastor of the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, Pastor Baker is the first female minister in the church’s 300-year history, and has held that position since 2008. Under her spiritual leadership, the church has been revitalized, according to a press release, offering the year-round community a welcoming, intergenerational, and racially diverse place of worship. Baker’s ministry reflects her varied life experiences in community organizing, seminary administration, hospice chaplaincy, and yoga and meditation. This Sunday she will present, “How Deep is Your Love? Dr. King’s ‘Levels of Love’ and Today’s Climate Emergency.”

In the following weeks, Union Chapel has a slate with both returning and new pastors and speakers. Returning preachers include the Rev. Elizabeth Walker from Roxbury Presbyterian Church in Roxbury; the Rev. Dr. Howard John Wesley from Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Va.; the Rev. Kenneth J. Kieffer from United Methodist Church in Hamden, Conn.; the Rev. Otis Moss III from Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, and the Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts from Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.

Making their debuts at Union Chapel are Robert C. Pozen (on Lay Sunday), senior lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management, former secretary of economic affairs of Massachusetts, and former president of Fidelity Investments; the Rev. Nancy Taylor, pastor of Old South Church in Boston; the Rev. Dr. Thomas Long, Professor Emeritus of Preaching, Candler School of Theology at Emory University; with Union Chapel’s the Rev. Aliya Browne bringing the summer season to a close on Sept. 1.

Union Chapel welcomes all people of all faiths every Sunday for its organ prelude at 9:40 am and worship at 10 am. It is located on Narragansett Avenue at the intersection with Kennebec and Circuit avenues. Handicap access is on Grove Street.