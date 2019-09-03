Lorraine Averill Leonard, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by her three children. Lorraine was born on Martha’s Vineyard in 1949, the youngest daughter of Preston Averill Sr. and Eileen (Dubuque) Averill.

“Municipal Lorraine,” as her children lovingly referred to her, was very involved in town and local governments and with her church, St. Andrews in Ayer. She held various town accounting positions, was finance director for the town of Harvard, and happily became Dunstable’s town accountant as her “retirement job,” in addition to serving on numerous retirement, town, and school board committees. She loved taking her dog Fluffernutter for long walks and spoiling her grandchildren. She grew up on Martha’s Vineyard, loved horses, spending long days at the beach, and spreadsheets.

She was a dedicated, generous, and selfless person. Lorraine will be greatly missed, and clearly had a huge impact on many, as evidenced by the hundreds of cards she received and overwhelming offers of love and support during her last months.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Robert Leonard of Pembroke, Tracy Leonard of Groton, and Kenneth Leonard of Kensington, N.H., as well as her daughters-in-law Nancy Leonard and Jennifer Leonard, and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Kevin, Chloe, and Annabelle. Lorraine is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Preston and Diana Averill of Oak Bluffs, along with several nephews and a niece.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Lorraine for a period of memorial visitation on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 1 until 4 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School St., Groton. A date for interment in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or online at cancer.org.

To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit badgerfuneral.com.