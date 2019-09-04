Christine A.P. Fisher

Christine (Anderson) Pachico Fisher went to join her beloved husband, Donald McIntosh Fisher, in eternity on August 27, 2019.

Christine was born in 1929, the youngest daughter of Christine (Anderson) Pachico and William Pachico, late of Vineyard Haven.

Recent deaths in the family mean that family members will be arriving from Iowa, Nebraska, California, and other places too numerous to mention.

Interment will be on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 11 am in a graveside ceremony at Lambert’s Cove Cemetery, with a reception to follow at 64 Old Lambert’s Cove Road.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs.

