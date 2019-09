A memorial service for Robert F. Jewett, husband of Peggy Jewett, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 am at Grace Episcopal Church in Vineyard Haven, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dr. Helen Shih’s Shine 360 Fund, Mass. General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, or shine360addiction.com, or to St. Paul Academy and Summit School, Office of Institutional Advancement, 1712 Randolph Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105.