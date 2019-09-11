Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club meeting

The Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club meets at the Old Mill in West Tisbury at 1 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The program is free to members and $10 for nonmembers.

A presentation called “Gardening Is Murder” by Neal Sanders, writer and garden blogger, is planned. Sanders is the author of 13 mysteries, eight of which involve horticulture, and several of those use garden club settings. He writes the popular “The Principal Undergardener” blog, which addresses gardening as a nongardener who loves gardens. His talk is adapted from those essays. He and his wife, horticulturist and lecturer Betty Sanders, maintain a very large garden in Medfield that has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and included in the Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program.

According to a press release from the garden club, questions such as, Why do gardeners turn to the Internet to find outrageous solutions to simple problems? Why does the introduction of one plant into the garden start a game of musical chairs that results in the displacement of at least two other plants? And why do we have garden benches around our yards if no one ever sits in them? will be addressed by Sanders’ talk. Adaptations of Neal’s essays appear monthly in the Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s Leaflet magazine. His humorous talk, “Gardening Is Murder,” is drawn from those essays.

Sanders retired from the corporate world in 2005. His second act is as a writer of mysteries. He is also the author of “A Murder at the Flower Show,” “Murder Imperfect,” “The Garden Club Gang,” “Deadly Deeds,” “A Murder in the Garden Club,” “Murder for a Worthy Cause,” and other mysteries.

For more information, visit thehardingtonpress.com or theprincipalundergardener.blogspot.com. Parking is limited, so please carpool if possible.