Oak Bluffs rounds out police department

Michael Maliff is the newest member of the Oak Bluffs Police Department.

Born in Whitman, Maliff moved to Martha’s Vineyard in June 2013, and worked as a traffic cop in Tisbury. The following year, he attended the reserve intermittent academy. From 2014 to 2018, Maliff was a special officer in Tisbury and Chilmark before joining Oak Bluffs. From April to August, Maliff attended and completed training at the police academy.

Police Chief Erik Blake praised Maliff for his definition of community policing, which put an emphasis on problem solving and looking at how stakeholders are policed.

“It’s working well in the community, trying to keep the peace throughout the community. Not to arrest everybody … it’s assisting the citizens throughout the town,” Maliff said.

With Maliff’s hiring, the town’s department is now fully staffed.