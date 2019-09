You don’t have to play in the charity golf tournament at Mink Meadows for Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday to be part of the auction.

The auction is available online, and bids can be made through 2 pm on Sunday at hospiceofmv.org. Auction items include a Celtics VIP package donated by the owner, seats behind the Yankee dugout, and a round at the Country Club in Brookline, among other items.