John J. Lynch, 78, of Edgartown and Naples, Fla., died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

A graduate of Boston College (’65), he served as the first assistant clerk magistrate in Boston’s Suffolk Superior Court for over 40 years.

He loved the Red Sox, and sitting on the porch at Morning Glory Farm with a cup of coffee with his best friends, our mom and Charlie. He adored the antique cars in the Edgartown Fourth of July Parade and fresh corn in August. He relished giving treats to his grand-dogs, Kona and Buckles, and would often cook special meals just for them. Saturdays always included Irish music on WROL’s “Irish Hit Parade.” (Just ask our neighbors.)

The Vineyard was part of my dad’s soul, and his legacy. After building our family’s house in 1978, he did everything possible to spend as much time on the Island as possible. Its only rival was the warm sunshine of Naples, where he enjoyed reading the Vineyard Gazette and the Boston Globe by the pool, and meeting friends in Venetian Village. One of his final acts of kindness was a donation to the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association. The irony is not lost that these are the very same extraordinary people who worked tirelessly to save him, along with other first responders. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association, 72 Pease’s Point Way South, P.O. Box 1118, Edgartown, MA 02539-1118. He would really love that.

He was the loving husband of Carolyn (Beane) Lynch for 53 years; and the proud father of Nancy of Fairfield, Conn., and Susie and her husband Jeff Muller of Reading. He was “Grampy” to Ellie, Grant, William, and Jack. Son of the late Helena (Houlihan) and John Lynch from Kenmare and Kilgarven, County Kerry, Ireland; brother to Brendan Francis and his wife Rita of Scituate.

John’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 am at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Edgartown. To our off-island friends, please give your dog an extra treat or listen to an Irish song in his memory — that’s what our dad would want. Up Kerry!

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.