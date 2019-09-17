A classic Vineyard Calendar mistake

Peter Simon’s Vineyard Calendar has once again graced our Island for 2019.

Simon’s photographs always remind us of the simple beauty of the Island, but according to a release from Peter Simon Photography, some important holiday dates in the calendar are inaccurate. The inaccurate dates in the calendar are Columbus Day and Thanksgiving. The correct date for Columbus Day is Monday, Oct. 14, and the correct date for Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 28.

“My beloved husband was a bit notorious for his calendar faux pas,” Ronni Simon wrote in the email. “Customers would jokingly say that it wasn’t a Vineyard Calendar unless it had at least one mistake in it.”