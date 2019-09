The following trips on Tuesday, Sept. 24, have been canceled due to mechanical issues:

MV GOVERNOR 9:50 am Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV GOVERNOR 11:05 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

According to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll, the ferry’s steering chain needed to be tightened. “Repairs are in progress,” he wrote.

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367