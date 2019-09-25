Build a fairy or troll house

On Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will be offering its back garden as a haven for fairies and trolls and their homes. According to a press release, it’s the eighth annual Lynne Whiting and Carol Brush Fairy and Troll House Building Day. Gather and bring your own natural building materials and extra materials to share — bark, shells, seed pods, feathers, twigs, rocks, fur, pinecones, moss, lichen, small driftwood, etc. Plan on using and sharing your bounty to build a home for a fairy or troll! Refreshments will be provided to all the builders. If the weather looks iffy, call the library: 508-693-3366. The rain date is Thanksgiving weekend. This event is free and open to all ages.