Cape Light Compact to assess O.B. businesses

Cape Light Compact is partnering up with the town of Oak Bluffs and the Oak Bluffs Association to bring local small businesses on-the-spot energy assessments to celebrate Energy Efficiency Day on Oct. 2.

Businesses will receive personalized reports outlining their recommended energy-saving improvements. They will also learn about incentives that may be available to them. Some businesses will also get same-day installation of energy-saving measures such as screw-in LED light bulbs, thermostats, faucet aerators, and more, at little or no cost to the business owner.

“The Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard economy relies on small business. Whether you are a seasonal or year-round business, Cape Light Compact wants to help you save money and energy,” Maggie Downey, Compact administrator, said in a press release for the event. “Energy Efficiency Day offers a unique opportunity to provide businesses with energy-saving upgrades that can help them increase profit margins and improve their buildings’ comfort and work environment.”

No appointment is needed for this event, and the assessments are completed in a short amount of time in a single day.

In addition to this one-day event, Cape Light Compact is offering enhanced incentives of up to 90 percent to all eligible small businesses on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard who sign up for an assessment throughout the month of October.