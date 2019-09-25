Court Report: Sept. 12 – 23

Sept. 12, 2019

Marla R. Gibbs, Edgartown; DOB 12/17/76, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 13, 2019

Patrick J. Cooley, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/11/87, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery on a person 60 or older and/or disabled: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Patrick J. Cooley, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/11/87, assault and battery: guilty — six months in the house of correction committed with 50 days credit and VW waived; assault and battery on a person 60 or older and/or disabled: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Joseph W. Daniels, Woodsville, N.H.; DOB 11/18/87, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Leslie A. Debettencourt, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/23/84, disorderly conduct: guilty, must pay $150 fine and $50 VW.

Richard Devin Kiernan, Edgartown; DOB 6/16/56, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Sept. 16, 2019

William B. Bailey, Edgartown; DOB 12/1/81, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Nicholas E. Floyd, Edgartown; DOB 9/16/78, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Warner K. Hess, Edgartown; DOB 12/10/2000, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, possession of liquor by person under 21: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 20, 2019

Elias A. Ingraham, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/3/80, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Christopher Francis Sweeney, Carver; DOB 1/31/83, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 23, 2019

Joel R. Clements, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/21/63, number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Joel R. Clements, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/21/63, negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense: guilty — 18 months in the house of correction with six months to serve and 88 days credit with balance suspended, probation for two years, and must remain alcohol free with substance abuse counseling until professionally discharged.

Joel R. Clements, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/21/63, abandoning motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Joel R. Clements, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/21/63, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Joel R. Clements, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/21/63, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the victim; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the victim.

Saje M. Gomes, Marion; DOB 2/22/97, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Anthony Benjamin Gonzalez, Amston, Conn.; DOB 3/18/96, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury: continued to pretrial conference.

Ayisha Jacqueline Houtman, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/24/74, violating harassment prevention order: pretrial probation for six months.

John P. Lowrey III, Fairhaven; DOB 1/23/80, violating abuse prevention order: guilty, probation for one year, must stay away and have no contact with victim and enter/complete abuse program.

Drew J. McCabe, Acra, N.Y.; DOB 3/3/72, marked lanes violation: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Annamaria Stromberg, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/25/71, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.