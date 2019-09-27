SSA to host open houses in O.B.

The Steamship Authority is holding open houses from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Oak Bluffs Public Library, 56R School St. to allow Vineyard residents the opportunity to drop in at any point during the open house hours and ask questions about the preliminary draft of the 2020 operating budget and proposed 2020 rate adjustments.

General manager Robert Davis and treasurer/comptroller Mark Rozum will be among those who will be available to answer the public’s questions.

To read documents related to the proposed 2020 budget and rate adjustments and to view a presentation given recently to the Authority board, visit https://www.steamshipauthority .com/about/news.

For questions, email communications director Sean Driscoll at sdriscoll@steamshipauthority.c om.